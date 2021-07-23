The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) CEO Shawn David Nelson Sells 6,000 Shares

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $343,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:LOVE opened at $60.36 on Friday. The Lovesac Company has a 1 year low of $22.64 and a 1 year high of $95.51. The stock has a market cap of $911.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 2.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.41.
The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.71. The Lovesac had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $82.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Lovesac Company will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on The Lovesac from $77.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on The Lovesac from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on The Lovesac from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on The Lovesac from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The Lovesac currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.88.
About The Lovesac
The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 31, 2021, the Company operated 108 showrooms.
See Also: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?
Receive News & Ratings for The Lovesac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Lovesac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.