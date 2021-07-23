The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) CEO Shawn David Nelson Sells 6,000 Shares

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $343,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOVE opened at $60.36 on Friday. The Lovesac Company has a 1 year low of $22.64 and a 1 year high of $95.51. The stock has a market cap of $911.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 2.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.41.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.71. The Lovesac had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $82.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Lovesac Company will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Lovesac in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in The Lovesac in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in The Lovesac by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in The Lovesac by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in The Lovesac in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. 86.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on The Lovesac from $77.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on The Lovesac from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on The Lovesac from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on The Lovesac from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The Lovesac currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.88.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 31, 2021, the Company operated 108 showrooms.

