Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Takes $1.73 Million Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,734,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Roper Technologies by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,710,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,109,983,000 after purchasing an additional 386,659 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,855,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $748,595,000 after buying an additional 26,636 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 8.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,712,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $690,559,000 after buying an additional 126,169 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,563,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $673,879,000 after acquiring an additional 184,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,520,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $611,529,000 after acquiring an additional 31,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

In related news, VP Jason Conley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,429,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.79, for a total transaction of $92,158.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,528,451.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,700 shares of company stock worth $2,569,308. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on ROP. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $505.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $459.33.

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $491.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $461.14. The firm has a market cap of $51.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.13, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.04. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $362.90 and a fifty-two week high of $497.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a $0.5625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.66%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.