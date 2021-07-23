Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Hits New 52-Week High Following Strong Earnings

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $257.86 and last traded at $254.88, with a volume of 3180 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $256.58.

The credit services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 29.81%. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.38%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $201.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Equifax from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Equifax from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.96.

In related news, insider Sid Singh sold 9,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.91, for a total transaction of $2,185,441.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Equifax during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 1,087.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 232 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $30.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.69.

Equifax Company Profile (NYSE:EFX)

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

