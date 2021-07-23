Morgan Stanley Boosts Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) Price Target to $8.00

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TEN. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Tenneco from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Tenneco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Tenneco from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Tenneco in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.20.
Shares of TEN opened at $16.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.45. Tenneco has a 12 month low of $6.19 and a 12 month high of $22.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.34.
In other Tenneco news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 621,858 shares of Tenneco stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $8,786,853.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 801,996 shares of Tenneco stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total transaction of $8,982,355.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,553,623 shares of company stock valued at $19,176,431 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kaizen Financial Strategies acquired a new position in shares of Tenneco in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 202.4% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 194,325 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after buying an additional 130,066 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in Tenneco by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 54,199 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 26,223 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Tenneco by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 474,634 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,088,000 after acquiring an additional 3,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Tenneco in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Tenneco
Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.
See Also: Swap
Receive News & Ratings for Tenneco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenneco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.