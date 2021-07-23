Morgan Stanley Boosts Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) Price Target to $8.00

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TEN. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Tenneco from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Tenneco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Tenneco from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Tenneco in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.20.

Get Tenneco alerts:

Shares of TEN opened at $16.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.45. Tenneco has a 12 month low of $6.19 and a 12 month high of $22.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.34.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.38. Tenneco had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a positive return on equity of 50.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Tenneco will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenneco news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 621,858 shares of Tenneco stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $8,786,853.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 801,996 shares of Tenneco stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total transaction of $8,982,355.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,553,623 shares of company stock valued at $19,176,431 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kaizen Financial Strategies acquired a new position in shares of Tenneco in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 202.4% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 194,325 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after buying an additional 130,066 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in Tenneco by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 54,199 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 26,223 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Tenneco by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 474,634 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,088,000 after acquiring an additional 3,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Tenneco in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tenneco

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

See Also: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Tenneco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenneco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.