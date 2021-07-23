CIBC Trims West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) Target Price to C$118.00

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$141.00 to C$118.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WFG. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on West Fraser Timber from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities restated an action list buy rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Fraser Timber from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Scotiabank restated an outperform rating on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. West Fraser Timber presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $102.40.

WFG opened at $71.35 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.78. West Fraser Timber has a 1 year low of $43.62 and a 1 year high of $91.53.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $2.30. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. West Fraser Timber’s revenue for the quarter was up 163.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that West Fraser Timber will post 27.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were given a $0.2068 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. This is a positive change from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the first quarter valued at approximately $713,562,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the first quarter valued at approximately $309,405,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the first quarter valued at approximately $193,916,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the first quarter valued at approximately $146,377,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in West Fraser Timber in the first quarter valued at approximately $133,157,000.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.

