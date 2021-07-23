Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for UBS Group (NYSE:UBS)

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on UBS. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on UBS Group in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.09 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.63.

UBS stock opened at $15.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.70. The company has a market capitalization of $57.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.17. UBS Group has a 1-year low of $10.39 and a 1-year high of $16.58.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. UBS Group had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 21.49%. On average, analysts predict that UBS Group will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in UBS Group by 40.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in UBS Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in UBS Group by 112.4% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in UBS Group by 507.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 5,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, as well as lending solutions, to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

