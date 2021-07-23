Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) by 85.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,068 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Glatfelter worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Glatfelter by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,137,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,404,000 after acquiring an additional 353,486 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Glatfelter by 0.8% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 918,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,744,000 after acquiring an additional 7,555 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P lifted its stake in shares of Glatfelter by 42.0% in the first quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 710,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,180,000 after acquiring an additional 210,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Glatfelter by 11.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 703,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,073,000 after acquiring an additional 74,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Glatfelter by 19.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 634,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,885,000 after acquiring an additional 102,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Glatfelter alerts:

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Glatfelter from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of NYSE GLT opened at $13.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.23. Glatfelter Co. has a 52-week low of $12.91 and a 52-week high of $19.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $621.88 million, a PE ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Glatfelter had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $225.67 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. This is a boost from Glatfelter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

About Glatfelter

Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. It operated through two segments, Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials. The company's Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials for single-serve coffee and tea products; wallcover base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate, consisting of decorative laminates for use in furniture, household and commercial flooring, and other applications; and specialty engineered products, which are used in electrical energy storage, homecare, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Glatfelter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glatfelter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.