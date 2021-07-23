UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $695,000 Holdings in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) by 23.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,017 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Tactile Systems Technology were worth $695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TCMD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Group One Trading L.P. grew its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 137.9% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TCMD opened at $47.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $932.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -431.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.56. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.31 and a 1 year high of $64.53.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $42.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.56 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 7.24%. Equities research analysts forecast that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William W. Burke sold 6,761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $371,855.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William W. Burke sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total transaction of $41,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,639.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.33% of the company’s stock.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; and Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

