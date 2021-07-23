Stifel Financial Corp Has $669,000 Stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 846 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1,147.0% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 4,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $31.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.97 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.79. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 1 year low of $26.77 and a 1 year high of $34.01.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.25). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 4.73%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 73.33%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.88.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

