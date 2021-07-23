Stifel Financial Corp Raises Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 599,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,667,000 after purchasing an additional 56,073 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $12,841,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 6,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $446,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWY opened at $156.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $147.26. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $108.94 and a 52-week high of $156.67.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

