UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 18,800 Shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV) by 27.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,800 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of SilverCrest Metals worth $706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the 1st quarter valued at about $18,584,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,908,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,746,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,588,000 after purchasing an additional 956,547 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,768,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,421,000 after purchasing an additional 261,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 310,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 62,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.38% of the company’s stock.

Get SilverCrest Metals alerts:

Shares of SILV opened at $7.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 18.50 and a current ratio of 18.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -16.83 and a beta of 0.84.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SilverCrest Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

SilverCrest Metals Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SILV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV).

Receive News & Ratings for SilverCrest Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverCrest Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.