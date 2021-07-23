Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) CEO Joshua Harley Sells 6,235 Shares

Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) CEO Joshua Harley sold 6,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $170,090.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Joshua Harley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 19th, Joshua Harley sold 2,460 shares of Fathom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total transaction of $65,436.00.

On Friday, July 16th, Joshua Harley sold 3,191 shares of Fathom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $83,444.65.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Joshua Harley sold 3,733 shares of Fathom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total transaction of $104,150.70.

On Thursday, June 10th, Joshua Harley sold 4,188 shares of Fathom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total transaction of $133,932.24.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Joshua Harley sold 5,922 shares of Fathom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total transaction of $190,273.86.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Joshua Harley sold 6,071 shares of Fathom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $186,258.28.

FTHM opened at $26.25 on Friday. Fathom Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.61 and a fifty-two week high of $56.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.14 million and a P/E ratio of -77.20.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $49.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.15 million. Fathom had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a negative return on equity of 21.49%. On average, analysts forecast that Fathom Holdings Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fathom by 291.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Fathom in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fathom in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Fathom in the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Fathom by 430.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 7,627 shares during the last quarter. 15.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FTHM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fathom from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Fathom from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Fathom from $56.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

About Fathom

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. The company offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. It also operates intelliAgent, a real estate technology platform that is designed to provide a suite of brokerage and agent level tools, technology, business processes, business intelligence and reporting, training, customer relationship management, social media marketing, marketing repository, and marketing services, as well as marketplace for add-on services and third-party technology.

