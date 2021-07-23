Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) Reaches New 1-Year High at $55.20

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $55.20 and last traded at $55.10, with a volume of 37 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.74.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.86.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 64,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 14,833 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 134.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 8,410 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,140,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,397,000 after acquiring an additional 20,062 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 72,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,413,000 after acquiring an additional 6,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter.

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

