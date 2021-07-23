NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Sets New 52-Week High at $26.04

NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.04 and last traded at $25.87, with a volume of 5824 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.76.

NTST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $20.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of NETSTREIT from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of NETSTREIT in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NETSTREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NETSTREIT has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.21). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NETSTREIT Corp. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 31st. NETSTREIT’s payout ratio is 115.94%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 7.8% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 123,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 10,053 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 323.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 23.7% in the first quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 162,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 31,175 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 56.6% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 11,448 shares during the period. 62.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

