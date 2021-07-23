Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.00.
BNFT has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered Benefitfocus from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Benefitfocus from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Benefitfocus from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Benefitfocus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Benefitfocus by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 48,113 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Benefitfocus by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Benefitfocus by 15.9% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 44,583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 6,101 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 36.5% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 28,104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 7,520 shares during the last quarter. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $65.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.10 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Benefitfocus will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Benefitfocus Company Profile
Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans in the United States. Its products for employers comprise Benefitplace, a cloud-based benefits management portal that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Health Insights, a data analytics solution; ACA Management and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; Billing & Payments, an application that synchronizes enrollment and billing information to streamline the monthly billing process, automate adjustments, and enhance accuracy of payments; and COBRA Administration, a solution that simplifies management of Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, benefits.
