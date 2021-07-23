Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) Shares Gap Up to $37.28

Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $37.28, but opened at $38.81. Carpenter Technology shares last traded at $38.23, with a volume of 669 shares traded.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.03. Carpenter Technology had a negative net margin of 19.51% and a negative return on equity of 7.06%. The firm had revenue of $351.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 6.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Carpenter Technology by 2.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Carpenter Technology by 7.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Carpenter Technology by 6.0% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Carpenter Technology by 8.8% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile (NYSE:CRS)

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools, and metal powders and parts.

