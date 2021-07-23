Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Deutsche Börse from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Get Deutsche Börse alerts:

DBOEY stock opened at $17.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.92. Deutsche Börse has a fifty-two week low of $14.41 and a fifty-two week high of $19.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.3545 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.13%. Deutsche Börse’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

Deutsche Börse Company Profile

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

Further Reading: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Börse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Börse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.