Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Palatin Technologies, Inc is a development-stage medical technology company involved in developing and commercializing products and technologies for diagnostic imaging, cancer therapy and ethical drug development These developments are based on its proprietary monoclonal antibody radiolabeling and enabling peptide platform technologies. “

Shares of Palatin Technologies stock opened at $0.53 on Wednesday. Palatin Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $1.30. The stock has a market cap of $121.70 million, a P/E ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.48.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Palatin Technologies will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palatin Technologies by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,651,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 79,569 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palatin Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Palatin Technologies by 482.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 31,826 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Palatin Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palatin Technologies by 30.0% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.33% of the company’s stock.

Palatin Technologies Company Profile

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a specialized biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

