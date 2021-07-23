Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Flexible Solutions International, Inc is an environmental technology company focusing on the research, development and manufacturing of products that save water and energy. The Company develops and manufactures products such as WaterSavr, Heatsavr and Ecosavr. The Company also offers thermal polyaspartate biopolymers (TPAs) for oil fields, agricultural industry, irrigation, detergents, personal care products and cosmetic products. Flexible Solutions International, Inc is based in Victoria, Canada. “

Get Flexible Solutions International alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on FSI. Greenridge Global upgraded Flexible Solutions International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup upgraded Flexible Solutions International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN FSI opened at $4.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.53. The firm has a market cap of $51.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Flexible Solutions International has a one year low of $1.87 and a one year high of $5.65.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.63 million during the quarter. Flexible Solutions International had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 10.34%. As a group, research analysts expect that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 59,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 19,028 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 162,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 41,234 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 618,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after buying an additional 63,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 3,888.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 122,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 118,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

About Flexible Solutions International

Flexible Solutions International, Inc is an environmental technology company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products that save water and energy. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Water Conservation Products; and Biodegradable Polymers. The Energy and Water Conservation Products segment consists of liquid swimming pool blanket which saves energy and water by inhibiting evaporation from the pool surface, and food-safe powdered form of the active ingredient within the liquid blanket.

See Also: Percentage Decliners

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flexible Solutions International (FSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Flexible Solutions International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexible Solutions International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.