FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST) Major Shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc Buys 23,000 Shares

FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST) major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 23,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.71 per share, with a total value of $269,330.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Chatham Asset Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 15th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 135,468 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.97 per share, with a total value of $1,757,019.96.

On Monday, July 12th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 30,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.30 per share, with a total value of $399,000.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 50,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.48 per share, with a total value of $674,000.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 100,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.64 per share, with a total value of $1,364,000.00.

On Friday, July 2nd, Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 185,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.34 per share, with a total value of $2,467,900.00.

Shares of FST opened at $11.69 on Friday. FAST Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.59 and a 12 month high of $14.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in FAST Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $74,000. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new position in FAST Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in FAST Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $133,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in FAST Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of FAST Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

About FAST Acquisition

FAST Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in restaurant, hospitality, and related sectors. FAST Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

