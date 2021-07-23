Morgan Stanley Raises Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Price Target to $63.00

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

EXC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Exelon from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.75.

NASDAQ EXC opened at $46.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.38. The company has a market capitalization of $44.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.44. Exelon has a fifty-two week low of $33.97 and a fifty-two week high of $47.36.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Exelon will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 47.52%.

In other Exelon news, CEO Michael Innocenzo sold 16,000 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total transaction of $719,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,536,626.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Exelon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Exelon by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Exelon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exelon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

