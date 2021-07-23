Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Supervielle SA is a private domestically-owned financial group primarily in Argentina. The Company owns Banco Supervielle S.A., an Argentine private domestically-owned bank which operates primary in the City of Buenos Aires and the Greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area, Mendoza and San Luis. Grupo Supervielle SA is based in Bueno Aires, Argentina. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Grupo Supervielle from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Grupo Supervielle stock opened at $1.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.86 million, a P/E ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.43. Grupo Supervielle has a fifty-two week low of $1.53 and a fifty-two week high of $3.68.

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.17). Grupo Supervielle had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The company had revenue of $120.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.24 million. Research analysts anticipate that Grupo Supervielle will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.0266 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. Grupo Supervielle’s payout ratio is 1.64%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Supervielle during the fourth quarter worth about $587,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Grupo Supervielle by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 163,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 25,671 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Supervielle in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Supervielle during the first quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 116.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 71,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 38,470 shares in the last quarter. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides various banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Personal and Business Banking, Corporate Banking, Bank Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management and Other Services segments. It offers savings accounts, time and demand deposits, and checking accounts; various loan products, including personal, consumer, mortgage, unsecured, and car loans; overdrafts; loans with special facilities for project and working capital financing; and leasing, bank guarantees for tenants, salary advances, domestic and international factoring, international guarantees and letters of credit, payroll payment plans, credit cards, debit cards, and senior citizens benefit payment services, as well as financial services and investments, such as mutual funds and guarantees.

