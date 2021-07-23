Insider Selling: EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Insider Sells $286,800.00 in Stock

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) insider Tomas Revesz, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total value of $286,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 489,185 shares in the company, valued at $14,029,825.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

EverQuote stock opened at $29.52 on Friday. EverQuote, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.94 and a 1-year high of $56.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $840.58 million, a PE ratio of -61.50 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.68.

Get EverQuote alerts:

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). The company had revenue of $103.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.42 million. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 19.74% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EVER. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of EverQuote in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on EverQuote from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EverQuote during the first quarter worth about $252,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in EverQuote by 38.9% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 73,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 20,544 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in EverQuote by 191.5% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 70,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 46,614 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in EverQuote by 93.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Finally, Islet Management LP lifted its position in EverQuote by 63.6% in the first quarter. Islet Management LP now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,331,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the period. 58.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.