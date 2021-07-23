Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $161.90

Primary Health Properties PLC (LON:PHP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 161.90 ($2.12) and last traded at GBX 161.80 ($2.11), with a volume of 423496 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 160.70 ($2.10).

PHP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 184 ($2.40) price target on shares of Primary Health Properties in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Primary Health Properties in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

The company has a market cap of £2.15 billion and a PE ratio of 18.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 155.78.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.55 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Primary Health Properties’s payout ratio is currently 0.68%.

Primary Health Properties Company Profile (LON:PHP)

Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.

