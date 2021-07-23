Stifel Financial Corp Has $688,000 Holdings in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 48.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 15,316 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,218,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 34.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 313,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,586,000 after purchasing an additional 81,011 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 12.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 30,932 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the first quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 352.1% during the first quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 74,138 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,879,000 after purchasing an additional 57,738 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David Golub bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.72 per share, with a total value of $157,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.31 per share, with a total value of $76,550.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,705.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 141,523 shares of company stock valued at $2,206,500. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GBDC opened at $15.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 5.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.69. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.61 and a fifty-two week high of $16.22.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $76.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.75 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 143.01% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.08%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

