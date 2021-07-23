Stifel Financial Corp Cuts Stock Position in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NASDAQ:FCVT)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its position in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NASDAQ:FCVT) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,830 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.25% of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FCVT. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,063,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,616,000 after purchasing an additional 25,797 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,723,000. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 90.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 30,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 14,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $301,000.

FCVT opened at $50.75 on Friday. First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $37.11 and a 12-month high of $55.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.57.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.