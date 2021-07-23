Stifel Financial Corp Reduces Stake in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its stake in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGO. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Perrigo by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Perrigo during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Perrigo by 95.4% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Perrigo during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Perrigo in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Shares of NYSE:PRGO opened at $45.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.95 and a beta of 1.19. Perrigo Company plc has a 52 week low of $38.20 and a 52 week high of $57.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.50.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 8.06% and a negative net margin of 4.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

