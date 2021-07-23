Credit Suisse AG Decreases Position in ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) by 49.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 154,716 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.07% of ZIOPHARM Oncology worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZIOP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,262,386 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648,342 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 299.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 843,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 632,132 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 712.2% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 538,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 472,514 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,535,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,726,000 after purchasing an additional 446,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 1,197.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 436,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 402,941 shares during the last quarter. 54.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ZIOPHARM Oncology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ZIOP opened at $2.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $495.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 2.02. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $5.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.78.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ZIOP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

About ZIOPHARM Oncology

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies to treat patients with cancer. The company develops Sleeping Beauty platform, which is based on the non-viral genetic engineering of immune cells using a transposon/transposase system to engineer T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12 to stimulate expression of interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

See Also: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for ZIOPHARM Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIOPHARM Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.