Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Given a $59.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a $59.00 price target on Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on OTEX. Barclays cut shares of Open Text from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Open Text from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Open Text presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.75.

Get Open Text alerts:

Open Text stock opened at $50.93 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.29. Open Text has a one year low of $36.18 and a one year high of $52.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.35 and a beta of 0.93.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $832.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.30 million. Open Text had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Analysts expect that Open Text will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.2008 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.57%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Open Text by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 377,158 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,238 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Open Text by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,264,497 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,329,000 after acquiring an additional 153,098 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Open Text in the 1st quarter valued at about $820,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Open Text by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 207,951 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Open Text by 1,392.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,855 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 35,318 shares in the last quarter. 64.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Open Text

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.