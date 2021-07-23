AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) EVP John G. Chou Sells 6,082 Shares

AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.09, for a total transaction of $681,731.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,183 shares in the company, valued at $8,203,082.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

John G. Chou also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 18th, John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.23, for a total transaction of $712,992.86.

NYSE ABC opened at $119.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.41. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12-month low of $92.00 and a 12-month high of $125.86. The company has a market capitalization of $24.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.55.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.05. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 277.60%. The company had revenue of $49.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.28%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABC. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 86.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 63.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

