Regis (NYSE:RGS) vs. PhoneX (OTCMKTS:PXHI) Head to Head Review

Regis (NYSE:RGS) and PhoneX (OTCMKTS:PXHI) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Regis and PhoneX’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regis $669.73 million 0.44 -$171.36 million ($0.60) -13.62 PhoneX $67.72 million 0.66 -$4.67 million N/A N/A

PhoneX has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Regis.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Regis and PhoneX, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Regis 0 1 2 0 2.67 PhoneX 0 0 0 0 N/A

Regis presently has a consensus target price of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 4.04%. Given Regis’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Regis is more favorable than PhoneX.

Profitability

This table compares Regis and PhoneX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regis -40.56% -142.80% -9.72% PhoneX N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Regis has a beta of 2.86, suggesting that its stock price is 186% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PhoneX has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PhoneX beats Regis on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Regis Company Profile

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates in two segments, Company-owned Salons and Franchise Salons. Its salons provide haircutting and styling, including shampooing and conditioning; hair coloring; and other services, as well as sells various hair care and other beauty products. The company also offers OpenSalon Pro, a cloud-based salon management and point of commerce solution; Supercuts mobile application (app) for check-in and booking services; and Cost Cutters mobile app and website for appointment booking services. It operates its salons primarily under the SmartStyle, Supercuts, Cost Cutters, Roosters, and First Choice Haircutters names. As of June 30, 2020, the company operated 6,923 salons, such as 5,209 franchised salons, 1,632 company-owned salons, and 82 non-controlling ownership salons. It also operates accredited cosmetology schools. Regis Corporation was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

PhoneX Company Profile

PhoneX Holdings, Inc. operates as a market maker of used smartphones. The company acquires products from individual consumers through its uSell.com Website, as well as from various carriers, big box retailers, and manufacturers through its subsidiary, We Sell Cellular. It sells its devices to professional buyers, such as brick and mortar retailers, online retailers, large and small wholesalers, small repair shops, large refurbishing providers, and insurance companies, as well as directly to consumers through third party e-commerce platforms. The company was formerly known as usell.com, Inc. and changed its name to PhoneX Holdings, Inc. in May 2019. PhoneX Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

