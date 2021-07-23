NVIDIA Co. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.74 Per Share (NASDAQ:NVDA)

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for NVIDIA in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now expects that the computer hardware maker will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.74. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $213.50 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for NVIDIA’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.17 EPS.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.10. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 37.98% and a net margin of 27.66%. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion.

NVDA has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $167.50 to $183.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $192.00 to $227.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $231.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.50.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $195.94 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.64. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $97.77 and a 52 week high of $208.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $488.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.03.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.08%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.77%.

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 103 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.15, for a total transaction of $67,068.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,777.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 800 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.47, for a total value of $573,176.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,088 shares in the company, valued at $11,526,569.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,750 shares of company stock valued at $50,697,225. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,676,662 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,152,368,000 after purchasing an additional 175,120 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,076,228,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,411,897 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,889,574,000 after purchasing an additional 719,524 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,310,370 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,835,366,000 after purchasing an additional 233,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,978,137 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,657,976,000 after purchasing an additional 283,027 shares in the last quarter. 64.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

