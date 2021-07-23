United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO) Shares Sold by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC cut its position in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO) by 25.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,273 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in United States Oil Fund were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $19,171,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in United States Oil Fund during the first quarter worth $10,718,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in United States Oil Fund by 346.4% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 149,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,222,000 after buying an additional 115,803 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in United States Oil Fund by 9.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 122,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,954,000 after buying an additional 10,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in United States Oil Fund in the first quarter valued at $3,746,000.

NYSEARCA:USO opened at $49.17 on Friday. United States Oil Fund LP has a 52 week low of $24.75 and a 52 week high of $51.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.85.

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

