Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases 46,400 Shares of Apex Technology Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:APXT)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Apex Technology Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:APXT) by 49.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 139,293 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,400 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Apex Technology Acquisition were worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APXT. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apex Technology Acquisition by 18.3% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 18,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Apex Technology Acquisition by 62.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apex Technology Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $146,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apex Technology Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Apex Technology Acquisition by 148,121.0% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 148,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 148,121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.01% of the company’s stock.

APXT stock opened at $11.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.91. Apex Technology Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.86 and a one year high of $17.90.

Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software and internet technology industries. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Burlingame, California.

