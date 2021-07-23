HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) by 14.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,556 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in HarborOne Bancorp were worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HONE. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 460,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,001,000 after acquiring an additional 112,915 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 11,997 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 5,437 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 69,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 56.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HarborOne Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

HarborOne Bancorp stock opened at $13.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $778.59 million, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.55. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.59 and a 52 week high of $15.49.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $69.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.00 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 8.58%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.39%.

In other news, Director Barry R. Koretz sold 16,000 shares of HarborOne Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $222,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,669.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, one-to four-family residential real estate, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, residential construction, and auto and other consumer loans.

Further Reading: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE).

Receive News & Ratings for HarborOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HarborOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.