UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Lowers Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 78.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,122 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Shares of IWO opened at $298.42 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $210.02 and a twelve month high of $339.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $300.92.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

