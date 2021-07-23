Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Holdings in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,679,225 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 460,084 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in U.S. Silica were worth $32,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in U.S. Silica by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,348 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Silica by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 510,642 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Silica by 624.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in U.S. Silica by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 20,528 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 7,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in U.S. Silica by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 63,100 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. 76.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get U.S. Silica alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SLCA shares. Barclays lowered U.S. Silica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on U.S. Silica from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Silica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. U.S. Silica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.83.

In other U.S. Silica news, Director William Jennings Kacal purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.29 per share, for a total transaction of $154,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $489,250. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLCA opened at $10.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $752.33 million, a P/E ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 3.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.53. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.42 and a 12-month high of $15.38.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The mining company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $234.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.60 million. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Silica Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

Recommended Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Silica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Silica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.