Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) by 2.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,566,418 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 62,412 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Interface were worth $32,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Interface during the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Interface by 280.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,765 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 10,889 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Interface during the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interface during the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Interface during the first quarter valued at approximately $302,000. 88.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Interface from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

TILE stock opened at $14.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $832.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 2.08. Interface, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.88 and a 1 year high of $17.11.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $253.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.70 million. Interface had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 3.48%. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Interface, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Interface’s payout ratio is 3.48%.

About Interface

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR band names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names; and luxury vinyl tile products.

