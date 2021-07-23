Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) by 25.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,565 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.09% of Ethan Allen Interiors worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 33,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 173,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the period. 80.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Corey Whitely sold 15,333 shares of Ethan Allen Interiors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $468,883.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,448.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel M. Grow sold 2,500 shares of Ethan Allen Interiors stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $79,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at $142,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ethan Allen Interiors stock opened at $23.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $599.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 1.21. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.53 and a 52-week high of $32.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.77.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $176.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is 192.31%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ETH. Argus raised shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

