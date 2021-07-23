Barclays PLC Has $284,000 Position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) by 176.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,609 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.14% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SAMG. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 289.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,602 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $355,000. 46.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SAMG stock opened at $15.29 on Friday. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.41 and a 52 week high of $17.66. The company has a market cap of $220.63 million, a P/E ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.52.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $31.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.09 million. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 6.30%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

