Barclays PLC Increases Position in Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) by 107.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,964 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Homology Medicines were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FIXX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines in the first quarter worth $74,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines in the first quarter worth $94,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines in the first quarter worth $95,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines in the fourth quarter worth $173,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. 50.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FIXX shares. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Homology Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Homology Medicines from $37.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Homology Medicines from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Homology Medicines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

FIXX opened at $6.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.75 million, a PE ratio of -3.24 and a beta of -0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.78. Homology Medicines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.94 and a fifty-two week high of $16.38.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.59. Homology Medicines had a negative net margin of 300.57% and a negative return on equity of 49.59%. The business had revenue of $29.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.78 million. Analysts forecast that Homology Medicines, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

Homology Medicines Company Profile

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing across a range of genetic disorders.

