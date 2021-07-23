Geode Capital Management LLC Has $3.84 Million Stock Holdings in U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) by 8.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 326,848 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,291 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Xpress Enterprises were worth $3,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 99,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 297.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,163 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 72.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 4,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises stock opened at $8.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $433.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.81. U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.18 and a 1 year high of $12.33.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $450.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.68 million. U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 11.90%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Lisa M. Pate sold 10,000 shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 30.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. U.S. Xpress Enterprises has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.80.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Company Profile

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

