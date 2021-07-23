Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $2.40 Million Stake in The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 199,918 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,647 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in The Cato were worth $2,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CATO. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in The Cato by 1,133.2% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 130,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 119,900 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in The Cato in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,104,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The Cato by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,342,627 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,113,000 after purchasing an additional 84,187 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in The Cato in the 1st quarter worth approximately $950,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Cato by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 550,441 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,279,000 after purchasing an additional 66,053 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.83% of the company’s stock.

Get The Cato alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded The Cato from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st.

Shares of CATO stock opened at $15.99 on Friday. The Cato Co. has a 12 month low of $6.07 and a 12 month high of $17.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.94 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.10.

The Cato (NYSE:CATO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter. The Cato had a return on equity of 1.16% and a net margin of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $213.09 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.86%.

The Cato Company Profile

The Cato Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of fashion apparel and accessories primarily in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores and e-commerce Websites offer a range of apparel and accessories, including dressy, career, and casual sportswear; and dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, and handbags, as well as men's wear, and lines for kids and infants.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cato Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cato and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.