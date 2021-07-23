SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Position in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its stake in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 52.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,667 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,891 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Financial Services were worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 1.0% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 49,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,467,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 7.0% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Vicus Capital lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 20,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 5.6% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 24,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 38.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,108 shares of the bank’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. 70.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EFSC opened at $42.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a one year low of $25.21 and a one year high of $52.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.39.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 25.02%. The firm had revenue of $90.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.14 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

In other news, President Scott Richard Goodman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $196,520.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 44,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,167,566.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John S. Eulich purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.79 per share, for a total transaction of $373,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,250.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

