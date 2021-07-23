SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 32.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 35.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 7,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 64.4% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 81,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 32,071 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 10.0% in the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 89,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 8,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 4.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:CHT opened at $41.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.91. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $36.13 and a twelve month high of $41.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 8.82%.

Chunghwa Telecom Company Profile

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. provides telecommunication services in Taiwan. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Others segments. The company offers local and domestic long distance telephone and leased line, broadband access, Wi-Fi, and multimedia on demand services; information and communication technology (ICT) services; and interconnection with its fixed-line network to other mobile and fixed-line operators.

