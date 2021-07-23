8,568 Shares in The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN) Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,568 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Separately, UBS Group AG increased its position in The China Fund by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,499 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter.

Get The China Fund alerts:

CHN stock opened at $29.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.63. The China Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.45 and a 1 year high of $34.99.

The China Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of China that includes the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN).

Receive News & Ratings for The China Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The China Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.