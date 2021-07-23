Barclays PLC Raises Holdings in Intelligent Systems Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INS)

Barclays PLC increased its position in Intelligent Systems Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) by 158.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,842 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.07% of Intelligent Systems worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intelligent Systems by 290.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Intelligent Systems by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Intelligent Systems by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Intelligent Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $309,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Intelligent Systems by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 3,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intelligent Systems stock opened at $32.58 on Friday. Intelligent Systems Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.80 and a fifty-two week high of $54.58. The stock has a market cap of $289.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.80 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.94. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.91 million for the quarter. Intelligent Systems had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 22.10%.

Intelligent Systems Corporation, through its subsidiary, CoreCard Software, Inc, provides technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States and European Union. The company designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to program managers, accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage their credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and loan transactions.

