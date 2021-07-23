Barclays PLC Purchases 16,065 Shares of Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR)

Barclays PLC grew its position in Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) by 56.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,065 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Kezar Life Sciences were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KZR. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in Kezar Life Sciences during the first quarter worth $1,321,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,609,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,553,000 after acquiring an additional 90,519 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 314,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 85,734 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kezar Life Sciences during the first quarter worth $403,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 8.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 512,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,053,000 after acquiring an additional 41,828 shares in the last quarter. 55.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KZR. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kezar Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

KZR opened at $5.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.55. Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.24 and a 1-year high of $7.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.92 million, a P/E ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 0.34.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). On average, analysts forecast that Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kezar Life Sciences

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for various indications, including lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; and Phase 1b clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus and lupus nephritis.

