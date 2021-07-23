Barclays PLC Grows Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 1,948.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,455 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000.

ITA stock opened at $106.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.95. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $145.00 and a 1-year high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

