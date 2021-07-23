Barclays PLC Buys 37,970 Shares of Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) by 159.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,855 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,970 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.08% of Fluidigm worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluidigm in the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fluidigm by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,268,920 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,735,000 after purchasing an additional 129,448 shares in the last quarter. Samjo Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fluidigm during the 1st quarter valued at $3,684,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Fluidigm by 78.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,028,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,647,000 after purchasing an additional 451,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Fluidigm during the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FLDM opened at $6.05 on Friday. Fluidigm Co. has a 1 year low of $3.71 and a 1 year high of $12.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $453.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.84.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.19). Fluidigm had a negative return on equity of 28.73% and a negative net margin of 38.98%. The firm had revenue of $32.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.86 million. Equities analysts forecast that Fluidigm Co. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on FLDM. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Fluidigm from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Fluidigm Profile

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and life sciences tools worldwide. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, Hyperion tissue imager, and flow conductor; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow., as well as Maxpar direct immune profiling assays and IMC panel kits for immuno-oncology.

